The Inverell Times
The Inverell Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

I'll miss working with this wonderful group | Cr Nicky Lavender resigns

LR
By Lydia Roberts
Updated March 6 2024 - 1:50pm, first published March 5 2024 - 2:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nicky Lavender has resigned from Inverell Shire Council after relocating to the Gold Coast.
Nicky Lavender has resigned from Inverell Shire Council after relocating to the Gold Coast.

ADVOCATING for Inverell Hospital is among the achievements for which outgoing councillor Nicky Lavender will be remembered.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LR

Lydia Roberts

New England journalist

I cover the New England district. Phone me on 0477 347 108 if you have any news.

More from Local News

Get the latest Inverell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.