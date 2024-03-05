I'll miss working with this wonderful group | Cr Nicky Lavender resigns

ADVOCATING for Inverell Hospital is among the achievements for which outgoing councillor Nicky Lavender will be remembered.
Ms Lavender has resigned from Inverell Council after relocating to the Gold Coast.
She had served just over two years as a councillor and said the decision to leave Inverell "had been a tough one".
"My biggest achievement has been as part of the group that advocated for Inverell Hospital, and I have enjoyed being part of that process," Ms Lavender said.
"Being able to spend the past two years working with the elected group has opened my world up to different perspectives and experiences.
"I will be forever appreciative of the mentorship that has been provided to me. I am going to miss working with this wonderful group of community leaders."
Born and bred in Delungra, Ms Lavender went to Inverell High School and worked as an accountant.
She stood for election in the 2021 council elections, having previously been president of Inverell Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
Ms Lavender had been chief executive of Inverell District Family Services.
When she ran for election as a candidate, Mr Lavender said, "I want to make a difference in the community I love and bring representation to our working families."
Ms Lavender had relocated to the Gold Coast and was, for a while, commuting between there and Inverell to fulfil her duties as councillor.
"The travelling became too difficult and I also didn't think it was fair on the community, so I resigned," Ms Lavender said.
Noting her resignation, Inverell Mayor Paul Harmon said, "I commend Cr Lavender for the contribution she made to the advancement of Inverell Shire during her time as a Councillor.
"It is unfortunate that a change in personal circumstances has resulted in Cr Lavender being unable to continue in her role.
"I know my fellow Councillors would join with me in wishing her well in her future endeavours."
The position will remain vacant until September 14, when local government elections will be held.
