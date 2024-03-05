'A saving grace': Aussie Hay Runners deliver much-needed hay

As a member and secretary of the Ashford Rural Fire Service, Trevor Tindall has seen the effect drought and then fires have had on landholders in the region.
"Some of the farmers were totally wiped out [by fire], some were half wiped out but what little feed they had - they had nothing left [after fires]. It was quite devastating at the time," he said.
And now, Mr Tindall's seen the incredible generosity of Australians including Aussie Hay Runners (AHR) who made another delivery to on-ground coordinator Susannah Simpson's property, Fernlee Station, Ashford, on February 23.
A convoy of 29 trucks carrying 928 bales of hay were delivered on the back of previous runs to the area last year.
Speaking of AHR, Mr Tindall said "there's no way of thanking them enough for what they've done for the people up here".
"For all the fire affected landholders - it was a saving grace and that's putting it very mildly," Mr Tindall said of the hay runs to the Ashford region.
"For a couple of them that were totally wiped out and were looking for somewhere to agist their cattle, which is very hard to do when there's a drought around, basically it saved them from having to sell their cattle at next to nothing and gave them a chance to hang on until we did get some rain which we luckily eventually did.
"That feed was literally a saving grace, big time, for a lot of the farmers around here."
The efforts of AHR and all who help them were recognised by NSW Governor Margaret Beazley as well, who was travelling through the New England at the time of the hay run.
In a letter, Ms Beazley said: "I thanks all those connected with Aussie Hay Runners for returning to Ashford to lend a hand. Kudos to the truckdrivers, hay donators, and the logistics, media, and administration volunteers, who together with the on-ground coordinators and local volunteer helpers make this support possible."
Along with runs to Fernlee Station, fellow on-ground coordinators in the Inverell local government area, Peter and Beth Sandral, also received loads of hay.
Over the past 12 months, AHR has completed five runs into the Inverell LGA, sending an incredible 219 trucks who travelled a combined 510,450 kilometres carrying 7546 bales of premium grade hay valued at $716,870.
Along with AHR, members of the Ashford Lions Club were on hand to provide afternoon tea while John Remynse from the Rotary Club of Lismore West made the trip down to lend a hand.
Mr Remynse was there to help people apply for The Rotary Clubs of Australia Drought Relief Project.
The program provides drought-affected people with $500 debit cards and Mr Remynse made contact with Ms Simpson and has now come to the area twice.
"I first came over in the beginning of December, helped about 10 or 12 people and realised there was a lot more to be done," Mr Remynse said.
"So when some further funds became available through Rotary, I decided to come back out for a second time and spent last weekend at Susannah's place at the same time as the Hay Runners."
So far, Mr Remynse has helped people fill out roughly 45 application forms while countless Rotarians across the country are also doing the same.
Mr Remynse also plans to assist the community further, with plans to help fundraise money for the Ashford and Bonshaw and Ashford schools' P and C committees.
"Right now I'm also working, through other various rotary clubs, trying to raise some funds that can go directly to the P and C committees at those two schools to see if we can help them out with their funding to help their kids go on end of year excursions this year," he said.
The Aussie Hay Runners are putting together runs to help farmers in Victoria who are battling fires.
For more information on how to help, head to the Aussie Hay Runners Facebook page.
