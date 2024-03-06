Women from all faiths mark World Day of Prayer with Palestinian theme

AUTHENTIC displays from the Palestinian culture adorned Inverell's Seventh Day Adventist church as part of World Day of Prayer earlier this month.
Olga George and other members of the Salvation Army organised the display to mark the day's theme, "Bear with One Another in Love".
World Day of Prayer is an international common day of prayer, led by Christian women.
Held on Friday, March 1 this year's day of prayer was organised by a group of Palestinian Christian women.
They called on those of faith from around the globe to pray with them for refugees, persons experiencing homelessness and all who are sick, dying and grieving.
The Seventh Day Adventist church hosted Inverell's gathering, which brought together 39 women from the Adventist, Anglican, Uniting, Presbyterian and Salvation Army churches.
"The program was enriched by the presentation of background information on Palestine; three stories from Palestinian Christian women, prayers, singing and a special message from our guest speaker Beryl Landers, Adventist Women's ministry director, Northern NSW," Seventh Day Adventist pastor Ted White said.
"The program concluded with a delicious morning tea, prepared by the Adventist ladies, for all to enjoy and fellowship together."
World Day of Prayer began in the United States in 1926. It is open to women from all denominations.
Next year's World Prayer Day in Inverell will be hosted by women from the Uniting Church.
