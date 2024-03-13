Students take part in tricky science challenge | See the photos

FISH traps that used three dimensional rocks netted success for students at this year's annual Science and Engineering Challenge.
The event, held at the Inverell RSM Conference room on Friday, March 8, attracted more than 200 students from nine local schools.
They had to use their communication and problem solving skills to complete two challenges aimed at reflecting real world scenarios.
The fish traps were a new activity at the challenge. Students tested their designs by using different shaped marbles as they were released down a perspex tray into the traps.
The challenge is run by the University of Newcastle and aims to stimulate interest in STEM subjects (science, engineering, maths and technology).
This year's challenge included constructing an earthquake resistant building, a wind turbine or a plane.
Also on offer was Electracity, where teams had to wire circuits to make the most efficient use of electricity in different situations. Those teams on the bridge challenge had all morning to construct the strongest and lightest bridge they could.
Schools taking part were Glen Innes, Tenterfield, Warialda, Inverell and Macintyre high schools, as well as Holy Trinity and Ashford central schools and Ross Hill and Inverell primary schools.
The day was organised by a combined committee from the Rotary Clubs of Inverell and Inverell East and supported by volunteers from the two clubs along with Glen Innes and Warialda Rotary Clubs.
"The reward for all comes in seeing the engagement, creativity and enthusiasm of all the students involved," Rotary Club of Inverell member and fellow organiser, Kate George, said.
"The teams were extremely close in points throughout the challenge with the testing of the bridge at the end of the day determining the eventual winner, Macintyre High School.
"Their team had an excellent design that withstood all the weights it was loaded up with."
Students from Glen Innes High School came second and Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall presented the trophy to the winners.
"As a former science teacher, it is terrific for me to see students engaged in activities that use their critical thinking and problem solving skills and open their eyes to STEM related careers," Ms George said.
Science and Engineering challenges have been capturing the minds and imaginations of schoolchildren across Australia for the past 20 years.
This year's final will be held in Townsville, Queensland on Friday, October 25.
