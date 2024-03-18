Women stroll the red carpet for inaugural SHE event

BONHOMIE and bubbles flowed freely at Inverell Town Hall, when 180 women celebrated the inaugural SHE Gala Night.
Organised by Inverell Chamber of Commerce members Laura Cush and Kylie Wilks, the event was aimed at involving the whole community and to coincide with International Women's Day.
Guests were offered a glass of champagne on arrival and a chance to stroll the red carpet, before settling in for a fashion show, question-and-answer session and food supplied by local caterers.
"It was a fantastic night and certainly there's a push to hold a similar event next year," Ms Cush said.
Inverell agricultural company BOSS flew panellists Odette Barry and Peita Mages from their homes in Orange and Byron Bay especially for the night.
They were joined by Inverell business coach Suzanne Hoyne.
"Suzanne talked about how she bought a bakery, built it up and sold it on, telling the audience the importance of correctly pricing your products," Ms Cush said.
"Odette [from public relations company Odette and Co] gave an insight into making connections with the media and how to appear on television.
"Peita runs the Clever Cookie Academy and spoke about educating children who don't fit the norm.
"All panellists spoke from the couch and were informative and entertaining. It worked really well."
The fashion parade featured 45 models wearing attire sourced from Inverell shops including Babs Lorraine, Clover and CoDixie Lane, Eclectic House, Ellati, Hip Pocket Workwear and Vivier Boutique.
Sponsors of the event, held on Friday, March 8 were Boss Agriculture, Full Package Marketing and Downtown Magazine.
Flick through the gallery and see if you recognise any of the guests.
If you have any questions or would like to hear more about it, please contact me on 0427295760.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.