Agent takes out top spot in ALPA National Young Auctioneers Competition

Auctioneer Justin Oakenfull won the 2024 ALPA National Young Auctioneers Competition at the Sydney Royal Easter Show on Friday March 22.
A Territory Sales Manager and Auctioneer with Elders Rural Services in Inverell, Mr Oakenfull was honoured and humbled to be named the winner.
"It was an exceptional weekend," he said. "Still in shock, really. It's quite a surreal feeling.
"I felt a lot more relaxed about it this year, which I was sort of worried about leading up to it. I was nervous about not being nervous.
"It all certainly went very well. I was lucky enough to draw a few good steers and the rest sort of looked after itself."
Fellow New South Welshman Michael Purtle, from Purtle Plevey Agencies in Manilla, finished second in the competition and alongside Mr Oakenfull took out the NAB Team Shield.
The journey to the Easter Show began two-years-ago for Mr Oakenfull, when he was selected to the top 10 young auctioneers for NSW.
"I then went to their competition last year and finished runner up. You've got to finish first or second to get a start, to go back this year into the national," he said.
"I finished second last year to Michael Purtle in the state competition ... and I came back in the national this year, where there was two from NSW being myself and Michael ... then two from Queensland, two from Victoria, two from South Australia, one from Western Australia.
"And I was lucky enough to finish on top this year."
Mr Oakenfull has worked for Elders since 2016, where as a trainee he first started to learn how to be an auctioneer.
"It was just sort of something I enjoyed and sort of kept working at it, and that was pretty well it," he said.
He said it was something that he continued to pick up around the rest of his work.
"You're selling the car as you're driving around and practice that way," he said."And there's a lot of people that have probably put the polish on me that's for sure.
"There's been a lot of people that have helped me along the way.
"I've really got to thank Dick Gleason. He's my boss at Inverell and I wouldn't be in Elders if it wasn't for him ... and he's been exceptional to me right through, so I just wanted to give him a thank you."
Mr Oakenfull will now go on to represent Australia at the International Livestock Auctioneer Championship at the Calgary Stampede in Canada, which he said was unbelievable.
"I've always wanted to go to the Calgary Stampede, but to be able to go there and sell at the Calgary Stampede on behalf of Australia and Elders and Inverell, it'll be exceptionally awesome," he said.
But for now Mr Oakenfull is back to concentrating on his work.
"It's an extremely good feather to put in the cap," he said. "But at the same token, it's business as usual again.
"Although it's good to have that behind you, we sort of get paid on what we sell, not how we sound when we sell it, I guess.
"But it's certainly a good achievement to have behind me."
