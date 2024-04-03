The Inverell Times
The Inverell Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Inverell residents distressed by break-ins

Jacob McMaster
By Jacob McMaster
April 3 2024 - 3:57pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Break-ins continue to be a primary concern for residents of Inverell with at least two people reporting injuries to friends or family as a result of a burglary in recent weeks.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jacob McMaster

Jacob McMaster

Editor

I am passionate about amplifying people's stories and trying to do them justice in the written word. I find pressure washing videos soothing. email me jacob.mcmaster@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0406 212 845.

More from Local News

Get the latest Inverell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.