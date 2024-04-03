Inverell residents distressed by break-ins

Break-ins continue to be a primary concern for residents of Inverell with at least two people reporting injuries to friends or family as a result of a burglary in recent weeks.
"The community of Inverell has been shaken by a series of break-ins, culminating in a violent home invasion at the residence of an 82-year-old local, John Paul just last week," Leesey Wighton told the Inverell Times.
Members of the "Inverell Crime" Facebook page have also raised concerns, with one reporting a home invasion where someone was attacked with a machete.
Earlier a woman had told the Inverell Times she was concerned for her mother living in aged care in the region as they had also endured break-ins.
She said the family was worried as they were several hours north of the border should their Mum need assistance.
For Mr Paul, the latest break-in is the fifth time his home has been targeted and friends have launched a GoFundMe campaign in an effort to improve the security at his home.
"I hope we can raise money to install Security Cameras and Sensors around his home and to install security windows," Ms Wighton said as part of her appeal.
She said Mr Paul had lived in the same home for almost 60 years and that his family were "living in fear" after five break-ins in 2024 alone.
His car had already been stolen in 2023.
So far, the campaign has secured more than $1600 in donations, around $!500 has also been made in private donations.
"This reflects the community's resolve to support its vulnerable members," Ms Wighton said.
"The local Crime Watch Facebook group continues to be proactive, engaging with media and authorities to address the broader issue of crime in the area," Ms Wighton said.
"The spirit of solidarity in Inverell is evident as residents rally together to ensure safety and justice within their community."
Members on the page also reported a number of attempted thefts had been thwarted by security systems, with one account of a car alarm spooking would-be thieves and another where robbers attempted to access a property via a sliding door, but motion cameras triggered an alarm.
Residents are reminded to ensure cars, doors and windows are locked at night.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.