'It is exciting': French to remain at Super League franchise for four more years

Tingha product Bevan French will stay for four more years in the English Super League competition after signing an extension with current club, Wigan Warriors.
French joined Wigan in 2019 from the Parramatta Eels and the move was a successful one.
He was part of the 2023 premiership winning Wigan side who went on to beat the Penrith Panthers in the World Club Challenge.
French also won the Super League's top individual honour, the Steve Prescott Man of Steel award in 2023.
He spoke to the Warriors' media on Thursday about his extension.
"I felt like I have evolved as a person, as a player," he said.
"[I have] learnt so much from the coaching staff and the players around me.
"Where the club is at now and where it is going, it is exciting.
"You want to strive for a lot of and, like I touched on earlier, I would like to to win as much silverware as possible.
"It wasn't really a hard decision.
"I knew I was off-contract this year and a few options were available but my first option was to try and see and what we could work out here first before even looking into any other options.
"I am glad it is done."
