Rain alters monthly mug competition

Steady rain last Thursday and Friday interrupted play on those days and caused management to defer Saturday's men's monthly mug to next Saturday, April 13.
Saturday's competition was changed to a stableford for the men. The course held up well after the rain and the sun came out to provide a beautiful autumn day and good conditions for golf.
Luke Woodhouse was the star of the comp recording his best round since starting golf. Playing off a handicap of 20 he finished with 83 off the stick and 43 points. Luke was 7 points clear of the next best scores which were handed in by Matt McHarg and Tim Moses. Matt, playing off +3, finished with a 3 under par, 63. His round included 5 birdies, 11 pars and 2 bogies.
Next best, with 35 points, were Noah O'Neill, Harry Edmonds and Steve Glover.
Because of the possibility of rain only 2 ladies played in their stableford on Saturday. Trudi Tonkin was best with 30 points.
Nine veteran players travelled to Glen Innes for the Claydon Shield on Tuesday leaving a small field for the those that remained at home for the men's vets comp. Al Sheather was the winner with 34 points in a countback with Max Uebergang. Bruce Garrett, 33 points, was 3rd in a countback with Jack Hepi and Don McRae.
Larry Finney and Jim Shadlow came 1st and 2nd in A Grade at Glen Innes with 36 and 35 points respectively.
The ladies played a par event on Wednesday. Julie McRae put in a fine performance to finish with +2. Next best were Di Shadlow and Anne Peters with -1.
Thursday's 12-hole golfers showed plenty of commitment, continuing to play on in the rain and finish their last few holes. Ken Luxford was the winner with 29 points. Leon Fox and Steve Kent were both 1 point behind Ken.
Many players who decided not to play Saturday took to the course on Sunday to set what must be a record number of players, 53, for a Sunday medley stableford. Michael Williams was the standout player. He finished with 42 points. Brady Mather, 39 points, was back with another impressive performance to take 2nd spot. Next best were Jason Pomfrett, 38, Luke Woodhouse and Greg Bushell, 37, and Jai Tasker, Aaron Hatcher and Harry Edmonds, 36.
There are a few golf events coming up in April. The men's monthly mug is on this Saturday, The Rotary Charity Day is on Sunday, the 21st, The Anzac edley stableford is on the 25th and the Veterans Week of Golf play starts Monday the 29th after registration day and BBQ on the Sunday.
Bookings for the Rotary Charity Day can be made through the clubhouse.
