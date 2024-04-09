Rain alters monthly mug competition

Many players who decided not to play Saturday took to the course on Sunday to set what must be a record number of players, 53, for a Sunday medley stableford. Michael Williams was the standout player. He finished with 42 points. Brady Mather, 39 points, was back with another impressive performance to take 2nd spot. Next best were Jason Pomfrett, 38, Luke Woodhouse and Greg Bushell, 37, and Jai Tasker, Aaron Hatcher and Harry Edmonds, 36.