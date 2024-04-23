The Inverell Timessport
Hundreds to visit town for annual golf event

By Dick Hudson
April 23 2024 - 12:01pm
Simon Smith (Vets President) and Jim Shadlow (Vets Week of Golf Convenor)
The Inverell Veterans Golf Committee is busy preparing to host the 2024 New England "Week of Golf" to be held on the Inverell golf course from Monday, April 29 to Friday, May 3.

