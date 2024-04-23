Hundreds to visit town for annual golf event

The Inverell Veterans Golf Committee is busy preparing to host the 2024 New England "Week of Golf" to be held on the Inverell golf course from Monday, April 29 to Friday, May 3.
Play will be on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday with a rest day on Wednesday.
There is a registration/welcome barbeque at the golf club on Sunday the 28th between 3 and 4pm.
The committee has been taking nominations for four months and have 155 men and women players travelling from Queensland, Victoria and NSW to play.
Of the 155 there are 70 players who have not been to Inverell before.
These weeks of golf are looked forward to by many golfers who travel to the various venues across NSW towing their "homes" and spending the week at the hosting towns.
The weeks are set up in a circuit with the North West circuit being Tamworth, Uralla, Glen Innes, Inverell, Moree and Narrabri.
To participate players must be 55yrs or over and be a member of NSW Veterans Golf Association.
This is a great opportunity for Inverell to showcase its local and surrounding area.
"This will be a tremendous boost for the Inverell Golf Club and Inverell town with the visitors not only playing golf but adding to the local economy through accommodation, sightseeing and buying essentials," tournament director Jim Shadlow said.
"The caravan parks are full, and many visitors will take the opportunity to sightsee on the Wednesday rest day."
The Club green keeper, Ben Watling, has, with the help of recent rain and many volunteers, put the course in great condition with good grass covering the fairways and slick greens.
The committee thanks the many Inverell businesses which have provided sponsorship for the event.
"Without the sponsorship we would not be able to provide the great range of trophies for the individual winners over the four days," Shadlow said.
McLean Care is the major sponsor. Other sponsors are Inverell Caravan Park, Gaukrogers, Inverell RSM, Inverell RSL Sub Branch, Sporties, Liberty Fuel, H Hardware, Boss Engineering, Billabong Blue, Windsong Travel, No Bull Butchery, Macintyre Hot Bread and Inverell Shire Council.
It is worth noting that Inverell has been hosting Veterans Weeks of Golf since 2009. In some earlier years Inverell hosted both the Inverell Week of Golf and New England Week of Golf in the one year. Jim Shadlow has been the convenor for all 20 events.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.