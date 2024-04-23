A voice for the next generation with radio bootcamp

Calling all aspiring broadcasters and future media presenters!
STA FM is now accepting registrations for its upcoming youth radio program. This immersive program, designed for youth with a passion and a desire to make their voices heard, offers an unparalleled opportunity to dive into the exciting world of radio broadcasting.
The four-week course will take youth through the ins and outs of the radio industry including voice overs, music selection, vocal tips and recording techniques and is open to young people aged 14-24.
Youth Radio Trainer at STA FM, Mal Really said the program will consist of four one-hour sessions every Tuesday, with the course starting on Tuesday, May 7.
"The Youth Radio Bootcamp is more than just a training program- it's a community of passionate young broadcasters who support and inspire each other," Mr Really said.
"It's a great way for young people to dip their toe in the water and find out what it's like to be behind the microphone".
Mr Really said the free course is supported by a grant from the Australian Government, which has also funded the station's upgrades to their studios and enabled STA FM to equip a mobile broadcasting van for community events.
"The station is very grateful for the government grant and we are certainly looking at hosting future youth radio training courses to provide youngsters with a pathway into the radio industry".
Those interested in signing up to the Radio Presenter Bootcamp for Youth course are asked to contact Christy Galbraith on 0421 361 283 or email christy@ladybugprojects.com.au
