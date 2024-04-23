The Inverell Times
The Inverell Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Inverell Library links with Sydney Writers Festival 'Live and Local'

By Staff Writers
April 23 2024 - 1:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Inverell Shire Public Library is delighted to partner with the Sydney Writers Festival for the "Live and Local" program.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Inverell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.