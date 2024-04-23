Inverell Library links with Sydney Writers Festival 'Live and Local'

Inverell Shire Public Library is delighted to partner with the Sydney Writers Festival for the "Live and Local" program.
Sydney Writers' Festival, one of Australia's most loved forums for literature, ideas and storytelling, will live-stream its headline events from across Sydney to the Inverell Library from May 23-26.
In a first for the Inverell community, attendees will be able to participate in this significant and thought-provoking cultural event.
Focusing on sharing books, ideas and writing, audiences will be invigorated and engaged by conversations, debates and discussions featuring some of the world's finest writers and thinkers.
This year's program includes diverse and important voices such as Celeste Ng, Trent Dalton, Leigh Sales and Julia Baird, in discussion with hosts including Richard Fidler, Barrie Cassidy and Hamish Macdonald.
"Inverell Shire Council is enabling people to engage in the type of cultural activity rarely seen in regional communities," Inverell Shire Council Mayor Paul Harmon said.
The full event program will be released Wednesday, May 1 with bookings open from that date.
All program events will be held in the Library Meeting Room and are free to attend.
Bookings can be made by contacting Inverell Shire Library on 02 6728 8130.
