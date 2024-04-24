Mixed results for Bullets and Missiles in opening rounds

Heading into their round three match against the Armidale Rams on Saturday, the Bingara Bullets knew they would be in for a "good test".
That was what they got with the revamped Rams men's team winning 52-10.
It was a tough day out after a 24-22 win against the Tingha Tigers in round two for the Bullets' first game for the season.
Prior to the Rams fixture, player and club president Dylan Butler said it was a relatively new line-up.
"We haven't had a trial so for most of us it was our first time playing together," he said.
In the league tag, the Missiles side posted half a century with a 58-6 victory over the Rams.
They were beaten the week before by the back-to-back premiers 18-4.
Butler coaches the league tag side and has been impressed by their attitude in the opening rounds.
"Always giving 100 per cent effort," he said.
"Their never die/give up attitude stood out for me.
"They kept turning up for one another.
"We have a heap of younger players, some just playing there first couple of games of senior league.
"We just need to keep building and bonding as a team.
"All the ladies are very dedicated and committed to keep driving themselves to get better every week."
This Sunday, the Bullets will host the Walcha Roos and Jillaroos sides from 1.30pm.
