Week of Golf wraps up

The weather was perfect for all four days of play for the 2024 Mclean Care New England Veterans 'Week of Golf' hosted by Inverell Veteran Golfers.
A full field of 156 players contested the four days.
The organizing committee, led by Jim Shadlow, could not be any happier with the week as it was a big boost to the town's economy as well as the golf club.
The 36-hole championship was keenly contested over Tuesday and Thursday.
Players enjoyed a 'get to know the course' 2BBB on Monday and relaxing stableford with a mystery draw for partners aggregate on Friday before players and partners attended the Presentation Luncheon in the afternoon.
Seventy players were visiting for the first time and many stated "What a great town. We are blown away by the towns presentation, friendliness and attractions."
Mr Shadlow praised the response from local business houses to sponsor the event as this helped to make it a tremendous success.
The visitors were outspoken in their praise for the tournament and town, and vowed to return when a similar event is staged next year.
At the presentation lunch on Friday NSWVGA President, John Daley, made special recognition of the contribution that Jim and Di Shadlow and have made to Veterans Weeks of Golf. This was the 19th time Jim had convened a week of golf in Inverell.
2024 Week of Golf Results.
In the main event, the 36 Hole sponsored by New South Wales Veteran Golfers Association the trophy winner and runner-up were Marianne Heb from Belmont and Diane Boyd from Ocean Shores for the women and Laurie Mensforth from Proston and Neil Roser from Waratah for the men.
Scratch Winner and runner-up for women and men were Sharon Carberry (Ballina) and Wendy Grendon (Mackay) and Jim McDonald (Dubbo) and Chris Rose (Ballina).
In the 75 and over section Denise Rickard (Muree) and Jean Ball (Gailes) and Gordon Whitby (Tullabudgera) and Kerry Bullen (Murwillumbah) were winners and runners-up.
Monday's 2BBB - Rowan Butler and Graeme Smith were the winners with Frank and Marianne Herb and Grahame and Trish George taking 1st and 2nd in the mixed.
Friday's 2ball aggregate with mystery draw was won by Sandy Cook and Henry Kubacki while Beryl Jordan and Rad Vasic finished second.
Catherine Pautsch and Fraser Bates third.
More results and photos will appear on the Inverell Golf Club website in the veteran's section.
In local competitions - The men played their Inverell Outdoor and Off-Road Monthly Mug on Saturday.
Luke Woodhouse continued his good form to take out the May Mug with a nett 65. Grade winners were A Grade - Harry Edmonds, 67 (which included an eagle on the 10th), B Grade - Bruce Garrett, 68, and C Grade Jono Cox,70.
The ladies Championships will continue Wednesday with Sandy Cook leading the gross and Leonie Davison leading the nett. Casey Trevithick is one shot behind in the gross and two in the nett.
