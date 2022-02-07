news, local-news,

Two of Inverell's netball courts will get a fresh lease on life thanks to a funding grant to keep the surface open for games. Cracks in the surface of the courts risk the courts being decommissioned, however a $485,150 state government funding injection mean work to maintain them can begin. Inverell's mayor Paul Harmon said the upgrade for the playing surface would mean growth in the sport would continue. "Inverell Netball Association already has a vibrant membership of 247 players, with the under 10's Net Set Go recording 100 registrations alone," Councllor Harmon said. "Over the last five years, netball registrations have increased by over 40 per cent, so this funding is backing a booming sport in our shire." Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall said across the region netball associations had faced challenges keeping playing surfaces optimal. "Weather, ground-movement and general play have taken a toll on many of our local netball facilities, many of which are more than 20 years old," Mr Marshall said. "At Inverell, the two main show courts have experienced significant movement in the sub-base, which has caused cracks and instability in the top asphalt surface. A new synthetic surface - plexipave - will be used. It provides greater traction for players, dries quickly after rain and surface temperatures are around five to seven degrees cooler. "Reinstating these courts will benefit in excess of 500 players, with the facility used by the netball association, school sport and regional carnivals and clinics," Mr Marshall said. "This is the final stage of council's long-running plan to modernise the Inverell Sporting Complex, which has included upgrades to the soccer, touch football, cricket and athletics facilities." This latest funding grant means a total of $1.8 million has been injected into the Inverell Sporting Complex re-development by the state government since 2015. The upgrade work will be completed in stages to avoid interrupting the netball season, with the work expected to be completed by 2023. "We will use local contractors for elements of the project, with the plexipave surface being installed by a specialist company located outside Inverell Shire," Cr Harmon said. "Recognising the popularity of netball in Inverell, council has worked closely with the Inverell Netball Association to secure this funding, which provides a springboard for the club's next 20 years of growth."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/yRSj6DDuWivnNCc45BdLiH/70047708-b51c-4eea-908f-740fa4ce4053.jpg/r88_433_2861_2000_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg