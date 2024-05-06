Top cowgirl: Beth claims prestigious honour at national event

A nearly 4000 kilometre round trip was "well worth it" for Inverell horsewoman Beth Camilleri who was recognised as Australia's Greatest Cowgirl at a national event in Victoria.
Beth and her daughter, Natalie, set off to compete in Australia's Greatest Horsewoman last month at Tatura in Victoria.
The competition saw top horsewomen from across the country line up for different disciplines - reining, cutting, obstacles, working cow horse and freestyle liberty.
Beth competed in the open division where 25 women were selected based on their national and international achievements in their disciplines, hers being ranch sorting.
They are scored in each event and the top 10 then face off for the major title - Australia's Greatest Horsewoman.
Beth took two horses from her Silver Spur stud to compete - a mare she calls Lucy and a gelding named Chance.
She finished with two top 10s - fifth in the obstacle and third in the liberty.
But she didn't just earn her honour through her results.
The Australia's Greatest Cowgirl is awarded to a competitor who not only performs but shows horsemanship and sportsmanship across the four days.
Beth was shocked by the award.
"I was very speechless to be honest," she said.
"I just could not believe they chose me to do it.
"There were some amazing women there and so supportive and so orientated in being the best they can be in their sport.
"It was nice to mix with those ladies but I didn't think I would be anywhere up near taking out Australia's Greatest Cowgirl."
She has also become the first Greatest Cowgirl winner who is an inductee to the Greatest Australian Horsewomen hall of fame.
Beth has spent her whole life around horses and operates her family's Silver Spur Quarter Horse Stud at Inverell.
They also own well-known business Bakers Barn Saddlery.
For Beth the whole experience of the Australia's Greatest Horsewoman was the real award.
"I think it is wonderful to get a chance to show young women we can empower ourselves and do whatever we want," she said.
"Most of us are mums who have done the hard yards behind the scenes too and haven't been able to ride all our life, we have had to compromise between working and family."
"It is lovely spending the training time with the girls behind the scenes before the start.
"You get to know each other, you get to know their horses and you get to see what drives the other women so hard to get where they are."
It is the second time Beth had been to the event after a previous eye opening experience.
She applied for the second time before an accident nearly halted her plans.
Nonetheless, she got back on the horse and put the work in for the 2024 competition.
Having been there before, she knew what she was up against.
"It is very competitive," Beth said.
"Most of the women are international, if not national champions, in their chosen sport."
