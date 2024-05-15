Macintyre students puff their pecs for Push-Up Challenge

AN INSTAGRAM post about a person's losing battle with mental illness spurred Macintyre High School student Angela Nguyen into action.
The year 10 schoolgirl committed to the Push Up Foundation to raise money for mental health awareness.
She has gone one step further, enlisting fellow students at Macintyre High and principal Sally Chapple in Australia's largest mental health and fitness event, the Push-Up Challenge.
Next month, 550 students at the school will each attempt 3249 push-ups in 24 days.
Money raised will be donated to headspace NSW and Angela is calling on the Inverell community for support.
"My parents are 100 per cent supportive of my efforts," Angela said. "Mental health is a leading risk to teenagers.
"I saw that post on Instagram, about a young person who took their life because of mental illness, and it made me want to do something about it."
Angela is putting in practice now for the big challenge, doing about 40 push ups a day after school.
"You can do star jumps or another form of exercise if you can't do push-ups," Angela said.
For Angela, the challenge has helped shape her aspiration of working in allied health when she leaves school.
Born and bred in Brisbane, her family relocated to Inverell to start a small, family business. Angela said the community had been welcoming and was hopeful they would donate to the cause.
Push Up Challenge founder Nick Hudson said 3249 represented the number of suicides in Australia in the past year.
He founded the Push-Up Challenge in Perth in 2017.
What began as a challenge between four friends has grown to become Australia's largest mental health and fitness event.
This year for the first time, the challenge will also take place in Canada.
"It is a fun way for participants to connect with one another, get fit, and learn about mental health, with participants encouraged to raise money for mental health charities," Mr Hudson said.
The challenge is free to take part in and runs from June 5 to June 28.
Last year, 31,200 school students across Australia collectively completed millions of push-ups and raised more than $1.1 million for mental health.
"We can't wait to see the impact that students from Macintyre High School make this year, as they have fun, learn about mental health, foster a sense of connection and ultimately reduce stigma associated with mental illness," Mr Hudson said.
To donate to Macintyre High School, visit www.thepushupchallenge.com.au https://www.thepushupchallenge.com.au/fundraiser/macintyrehighschool
