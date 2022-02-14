news, local-news,

Matthew Pinthong-Phuangphu from Macintyre High School has been selected to have his artwork exhibited in the 39th annual ARTEXPRESS Showcase. His work was selected from 8440 works submitted for the 2021 HSC. Called 'Amor Fati', Matthew's artwork is a series of intricately detailed black and white drawings. He is one of 43 budding young artists from across NSW to have been recognised for outstanding achievement in the art-making component of their Higher School Certificate (HSC) examination in Visual Arts for 2021. Read also: Matthew said the Korean artist Kim Jung Gi has been a great inspiration for his art style. "His focus is on drawing freehand utilising his photographic memory to its fullest potential," Matthew said. "His work has inspired my art style to revolve around learning perspective and anatomy. This is why I chose to use ink as my medium as it cannot be erased once it is on the page, this medium serves its purpose as the title is called 'Amor Fati' (the love of fate). "The composition depicts many events throughout its journey such as the mice plague, lockdown, and other human experiences or perhaps surreal journeys drawn from the unconscious." Matthew said he doesn't plan on pursuing art as a career and is not sure what he will do - but he will still enjoy his talent. "Mine is a creative nature, so I see myself sitting down with a pen and book in 50 years time," he said. Displayed at the Art Gallery of NSW, the 2022 ARTEXPRESS Exhibit features bodies of work by students across regional and metropolitan NSW. Miss Newberry said it felt 'amazing' to be included in the travelling show. "Part of me feels as though my work is undeserving of inclusion," Matthew said. "Part of me wants to go and laugh at it at the exhibition. But also I can imagine all the fun little quirks people may find the more you observe it. So it is cool I guess." HSC exam markers nominate works that are deemed excellent examples suitable for exhibition, with this year's student works addressing the impact of the global pandemic on their lives, exploring ideas of the interior self and resilience, emergence and optimism, the environment and still like interiors. NSW Department of Education Secretary Georgina Harrisson said that students should not only be proud of their artistic achievements, but for the resilience shown in a year like no other. "The artworks produced by NSW students that are featured in the annual ARTEXPRESS Showcase are always incredible, but this year their talent and dedication is on full display," Ms Harrisson said. "It was a challenging year for the graduating class of 2021, but their positivity and perseverance has been nothing short of exceptional. "It's so pleasing to see the students' ability to adapt and still produce such amazing work, and to have their hard work rewarded by being selected to participate in ARTEXPRESS." ARTEXPRESS is a partnership between the NSW Department of Education, Arts Unit and the NSW Education Standards Authority and is on display at the Art Gallery of NSW from February 3 to April 25. The exhibition will then be displayed at the Bank Art Museum in Moree. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/DGrXNFBDsLGR33GNb27qNq/097bdbba-011c-408e-a5cd-787cffd07345.jpg/r0_65_1280_788_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg