Over 2000 Inverell residents woke to no power on Wednesday morning, with the outage lasting anywhere from two to three hours for some. An Essential Energy spokeswoman said the unplanned outage was an automatic one, caused by the network's protection equipment. She said it's presumed, although unconfirmed, that wildlife was behind the power interruption. "[C]rews were quick to respond to an unplanned power outage in Inverell early this morning," she said. "Local crews were quickly dispatched to investigate the cause of the outage however after completing a patrol of the electricity network, no fault was found." She explained that the protection equipment switched power off to 2,503 homes and businesses around 5.25am after detecting a fault. "Given the time of day, it is likely that wildlife impacted the high voltage electricity network," she noted. After ensuring it was safe to do so, Essential Energy said that power was progressively restored to all customers between 7am and 8am. "Essential Energy reminds customers to call 13 20 80 about unplanned power outages and thanks customers for their patience as crews worked to restore power as quickly and safely as possible."

