Over 200 children from all the local primary schools ran the Inverell Zone PSSA Cross Country, hosted by Gilgai Public School on Friday May 20.
The students ran in age groups of approximately 30 students with the fastest two km run on the day being recorded by Zander Bradbury from Bundarra Central School and Scarlett Standerwick from Bingara Central School.
Edmond Barton from Inverell Public and Ruby Morgan from Ross Hill PS ran the fastest 3km times.
The winners and runners-up in each age group were:
The top six runners in each age group qualified for the Northwest trials, held at Coolah on June 17.
Gilgai Public School thanked their P&C for running the Canteen and the Gilgai Sportsground Trust for the preparation of the grounds.
