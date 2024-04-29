The Inverell Times
The Inverell Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Bereaved face higher charges to bury their loved ones in Inverell

LR
By Lydia Roberts
Updated April 29 2024 - 4:04pm, first published 3:17pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Inverell Mayor Paul Harmon, inset, says the increase in the state government's interment industry levy is simply more cost shifting to local councils.
Inverell Mayor Paul Harmon, inset, says the increase in the state government's interment industry levy is simply more cost shifting to local councils.

MOURNERS in Inverell will be burdened with higher costs to bury their loved ones under a plan to extend a state government levy.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LR

Lydia Roberts

New England journalist

I cover the New England district. Phone me on 0477 347 108 if you have any news.

More from Local News

Get the latest Inverell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.