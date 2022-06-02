RESIDENTS in Gravesend, Ashford and Yetman will have easier access to NSW Government services and business transactions when Service NSW's Mobile Service Centre visits the communities next month, Member for Northern Tablelands Adam Marshall announced today.
"It's not possible for every single community across country NSW to have access to a physical Service NSW Centre, where people can walk in and undertake their Driver Knowledge Tests, pay bills, or renew a licence," Mr Marshall said.
"I'm incredibly supportive of these buses coming to our region and bringing these important services and opportunities to our smaller communities, saving locals time and money.
"I urge local residents to take advantage of these visits and talk to the helpful staff."
Since 2013, Service NSW has become a one-stop-shop for vital services such as getting a birth certificate, a Seniors Card, driver licence and vehicle registration.
"Service NSW is also a gateway to household savings and can help people access important cost of living programs, such as Energy Switch, $100 Active Kids and Creative vouchers and cheaper Green Slips."
The Mobile Service Centre will be cashless, with payment options including cheque, EFTPOS or credit card.
There is no need for people to make an appointment - Service NSW staff will help people on the day.
