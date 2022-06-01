It's been a long time coming, but the dynamic drama connoisseurs that make up Inverell's Dramatics crew have returned to the stage.
Stephanie Marshall, the artistic director of the 'UnSTOPability' event and facilitator of the Dramatics, was thrilled to see the team come together again on Inverell's Town Hall stage.
Advertisement
A lot has happened since their last performance in 2019, and memories of friends who had passed in the time lapsed flowed as a balm to ease the sorrow.
READ ALSO
Alongside the memories of performances passed, Thursday's gathering was also a chance to collect their minds and spirits in preparation for their next scheduled performance. That performance, called "UnstopAbility", will again bring together many groups in the Inverell community who live with a disability.
It's expected there will be a combined total cast of over 70 people, varying in ages from as young as seven reaching all the way up to 70-years-old.
"They share in a performance which is uplifting, empowering and all about raising the profile of people who live with a disability in this community," Ms Marshall explained.
"Prior to COVID, our group held one of the best received and most well attended live performances in 2018 and 2019 in the town hall, and it was nominated for and won Inverell Shire Council's Event of the Year Award at the 2020 Australia Day celebrations." But then, the COVID-19 pandemic happened.
"We are back in business and attempting to launch our campaign for a performance that will close the Sapphire Festival later this year," Ms Marshall explained. As an accompaniment to the performance, a film has been made to showcase the talent set to grace the stage. Speaking to the camera, Emily Schutz explained how the last performance was particularly special for her.
"I enjoyed UnSTOPability last year because my Nan was here with me in spirit," she said. "I enjoyed the fun and had a great time with all the crowd. And I am enjoying doing it again this year."
Corey Rowley is doing the Mickey Mouse theme for the Broom scene, but he also has a few tricks up his sleeve.
"Pulling some hankies out, and teddies... it's all part of the show."
Ryan McDermott is looking forward to getting those people up and dancing, and loves UnSTOPability because you "can't stop the music".
"I love DJing," he explained in the video, and was quick to tell people to "come see the show!"
Sally Kirk is looking forward to seeing all the crowds again, having people together after the long hiatus.
"A lot of crowds and a lot of people like our UnSTOPability and everything else," she said.
She loves a "bit of everything" about being involved in the Dramatics team and their work to put on a memorable performance, and was emphatic in her declaration of support for the group: "I love it".
Advertisement
And without giving away any spoilers, Jaimee Brown said she loved "Thunder", one of the numbers they are slotted to perform this year.
For Belinda Zammit, her favourite part is getting to work on the performance alongside Leonie.
"I'm looking forward to seeing what we can do this year, that's bigger and better than last time," Leonie added. Stay tuned for their progress.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Covering court, crime, council, community news, and everything in between for the New England North West
Covering court, crime, council, community news, and everything in between for the New England North West
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.