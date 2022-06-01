The Inverell Times
Inverell Police: Investigations underway after house fire on Short Street

Updated June 1 2022 - 4:06am, first published 3:09am
FIRE: The fire was controlled before the house on Short Street burned down. Photo: Jacinta Dickins

Investigations are underway after a fire almost claimed a home in Inverell on Wednesday morning.

Jacinta Dickins

Jacinta Dickins

Senior Journalist

Covering court, crime, council, community news, and everything in between for the New England North West

