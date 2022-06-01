Investigations are underway after a fire almost claimed a home in Inverell on Wednesday morning.
Emergency services were called to a free-standing, three bedroom brick house on Short Street at around 9.22am, and found the house well alight.
Police officers and detectives were on scene, with NSW Fire and Rescue crews containing the blaze before the damage could spread and claim the property completely.
No person was injured in the fire.
Inverell's Chief Inspector Rowan O'Brien told the Times they are not treating the incident as suspicious at this stage.
Investigations are continuing.
Covering court, crime, council, community news, and everything in between for the New England North West
