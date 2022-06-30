The Inverell Times
Home/News/Local News

New England Police District welcomes new recruits to Armidale, Inverell and Moree

June 30 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Boosting the blue: Four new police officers were welcomed to the region on their first day on duty last week. Photo: Supplied

FOUR freshly-minted police officers were yesterday personally welcomed to the region by Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall, as they reported for their induction at the Inverell Police Station.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Inverell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.