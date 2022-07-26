The impacts of years of drought, as well as the social isolation brought about by COVID, have taken a toll on our rural communities.
As an antidote, a much needed dose of laughter, happiness and connection is due to be served up at the Elsmore and Graman halls.
Two community bush dances will take place at the Elsmore Hall on Friday, August 5, at 6pm and at the Graman Hall the following night at 6pm.
These events will provide a rare opportunity to kick up your heels at an iconic Australian bush dance. And it's all free!
The traditional Australian bush dance is a dying art. There are very few bush dance bands left in rural Australia who are dedicated to keeping the art alive.
The real deal, Swamp Dawkins, are renowned as one of the best country bush dance bands in the country.
Swamp Dawkins hail from Sydney and are well versed in bringing bush dances, barn dances and line dances to life with a unique twist. Combining calling and dances with iconic Australian country music, they are set to deliver an unforgettable night that is guaranteed to have everyone on the dance floor all night long.
Australian bush dancing has its roots in the very early settlement of the colony.
Initially it was influenced by the styles and customs of the early settlers, but evolved to be an amalgam of the early colonial style and dances from Europe and America, as the miners and settlers came to Australia.
This spectacular event is presented by locals Julie Bird and Emma Turner, drought resilience leaders for North West Slopes and Plains NSW, under the Australian Rural Leadership Foundation's Drought Resilience Leaders Development program.
The program is delivered through the Australian Government's Future Drought Fund which provides resources for drought resilience initiatives to help rural communities prepare for the future. In conjunction with the Foundation for Rural & Regional Renewal, Rural Economies Centre of Excellence, National Farmers Federation, USQ and CSU, their vision is to build a national leadership network comprised of committed regional Australians who understand what resilience means for themselves and their communities, and who are skilled and supported to lead optimistically in the future.
The event is sponsored by the National Recovery and Resilience Agency and supported by Rural Aid.
Where the bush dance was once firmly entrenched in the social fabric of life in rural Australia, it is slowly disappearing from our communities.
As an all-ages event, this memorable night provides the next generation with the opportunity to experience this uplifting, joyous sense of fun. It also gives them the opportunity to understand why bush dances have played such a critical role in social cohesiveness and connection.
Bookings for this fabulous event are essential as dinner is included. Tickets are available through Eventbrite or contact Julie Bird by e-mail: julie.bird@cressbrookpastoral.com.au, by mobile: 0407455580 or at the Sleepy Merino Shop, 106 Byron Street, Inverell. The event is BYO.
