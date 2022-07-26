The program is delivered through the Australian Government's Future Drought Fund which provides resources for drought resilience initiatives to help rural communities prepare for the future. In conjunction with the Foundation for Rural & Regional Renewal, Rural Economies Centre of Excellence, National Farmers Federation, USQ and CSU, their vision is to build a national leadership network comprised of committed regional Australians who understand what resilience means for themselves and their communities, and who are skilled and supported to lead optimistically in the future.