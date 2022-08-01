Last Wednesday proved to be another cold windy day for the women.
The weather seems to be in a cycle and not offering the best of conditions for their main competition day.
Adding to this they were playing a stroke, not the most popular competition unless you really want to test yourself.
So, the numbers were down.
Jan Frater performed well under the conditions to finish with nett 74 and take out the day.
Anne Peters wasn't far behind finishing with nett 76 and second place.
Ron Cheshire played well on Thursday to win the 12-hole comp with 29 points in a countback with Des Douglass. Bill Wade was next with 28 points. Ron Cheshire was nearest the pin while Bill Wade won the putting.
Catherine Lane was the winner of Friday's women's stableford. She finished with 36 points; two points clear of Anne Peters who was runner up twice within three days.
Saturday's men's stableford was a close finish with Matt Mikaere, 38 points, recording another win in a 3-way countback. Tom Murphy and Herb Cox finished 2nd and 3rd in the countback. Geoff Caban was next best with 36 points and he was followed by five players with 34 points.
Newcomer, Lou Cathie, had another win in Saturday's women's stableford. She finished with 32 points even after losing 10 shots off her handicap after her big win last week.
Sunday's medley stableford was won by Geoff Bucknell with 38 points.
This Saturday will see the men play their Sutton Insurance Brokers Monthly Mug while the women will play a stableford.
The 'Stepping up for DV', Charity Day comes up the following weekend, Sunday August 14.
This is a 3-person ambrose and teams need to book in through the clubhouse.
