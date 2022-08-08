A FREE community bush dance entertained people of all ages in the name of drought recovery.
It was held over two nights at the Elsmore Hall and Graman Hall with more than 100 people attending each event.
Funding for the event came from the Australian Government Future Drought Fund and was sponsored by the National Recovery and Resilience Agency.
It was organised by local drought resilience leaders Julie Bird, Sandy McNaughton and Emma Turner.
"We were really pleased, hopefully with the response we had, we might attract some more funding to do it all again," Bird said.
"It was about building connections, people have been really disconnected after drought and with Covid.
"It's really important before we go into another drought or flood that people get together again.
"Sometimes it's really hard to find an event that suits the wider community.
"We had little kids, young adults and older people all up on the dance floor enjoying themselves.
"It didn't cost anyone in our region anything which was really great."
Sydney band Swamp Dawkins played at both events and brought with them a traditional bush dance energy with a contemporary country-rock feel.
Food was provided by the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service.
"The old halls have had funding to fix them up, but there isn't many events in them," Bird said.
"It was really good to see them being used and it really suited how the band wanted to play.
"Thanks to Westpac Rescue Helicopter for our wonderful dinner, Rural Aid, Rural Financial Counselling NSW, to the hall committees, to all who helped spread the word, and all who attended.
"(We're) hoping this has started some momentum towards using our old halls again for fun community events that help us all to be more connected and resilient."
The $5 billion Future Drought Fund was established in 2020.
It allows for and grants in relation to drought resilience, preparedness and response.
In the 2022-23 Budget, the Australian Government has allocated a further $94.5 million over 2022-23 to 2027-28 to continue delivery of the Drought Resilience Funding Plan.
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
