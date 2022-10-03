INVERELL Shire welcomed five new Australian citizens at its recent ceremony.
Countries of birth of people participating in the ceremony were: Canada, Germany, Kenya, South Africa and the United Kingdom.
Mayor Paul Harmon officiated the fifth ceremony of the year at the Inverell Shire Council Chambers.
Howard Keith Greenyer, Mary Adhiambo Okumu, Gianina Vanessa Werner, Elizabeth Gerida Basson and Anna Louisa Decker all made the pledge.
It took place in front of family, friends, workmates and councillors.
Inverell Shire welcomed 27 new Australian citizens from 14 nations last year.
Due to COVID 19 restrictions, Council was unable to conduct some in-person ceremonies during that time.
In that time people have migrated from various countries around the world including India, New Zealand and the United Kingdom with about one third from the US.
Residents from Belgium, India and Nigeria were part of the Australia Day citizenship ceremony earlier this year.
"There is no greater privilege than our citizenship. It's a life-long commitment to Australia's shared values, including respect for the freedom and dignity of the individual, the rule of law and democracy, and equality of opportunity for all people," Cr Harmon said.
"Australian citizenship ceremonies are an important part of our nation's celebrations and hold special significance for those becoming citizens and the broader Australian community."
The next citizenship ceremony is scheduled for November 23.
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
