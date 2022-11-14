Glen Innes sent Compass in at McCosker 2. They bowled well early and had Compass losing regular wickets. Jai Tasker however righted the ship in making 112, his maiden century in Grade cricket for Compass to help take the game away from Glen Innes. Liam Spalding made 25 and Alex White 25 not out to help secure a total of 9-247. Best with the ball for Glen Innes were Jackson Binnie with 3-46 and Kahn Johnson 2/23.