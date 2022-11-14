Delungra V Staggy Creek
Staggy Creek batted first on a good track at Varley. They were able to amass a solid total of 6-206 from their 40 overs. This was due to an excellent partnership of 113 between Tom Nelson who finished with 77 and Mick Kenny 70. Mark Brabant chipped in with 17. Jake Baker was the best with the ball for Delungra with 3-15 whilst Cam Stewart took 2-54.
In reply, some dynamic batting early laid the platform for a wonderful victory for Delungra who made 5-209. John Krauss went after the bowling and made 58, Mitchell Stewart made an undefeated 48 and Hunter Barnett 29 as Delungra reeled in the total in good time, eight overs to spare. Mark Brabant was best with the ball for the Creekers with 2-28 and Mick Kenny took 2-55. A number of dropped chances cost Staggy dearly.
Square & Compass V Glen Innes
Glen Innes sent Compass in at McCosker 2. They bowled well early and had Compass losing regular wickets. Jai Tasker however righted the ship in making 112, his maiden century in Grade cricket for Compass to help take the game away from Glen Innes. Liam Spalding made 25 and Alex White 25 not out to help secure a total of 9-247. Best with the ball for Glen Innes were Jackson Binnie with 3-46 and Kahn Johnson 2/23.
In reply, Glen lost an early wicket but some swashbuckling batting from Scott Leonard (37) and Kayne Campbell (24) raced the score to 66. Things fell apart quickly as the undermanned Glen side lost the remaining wickets for 15 runs to be all out for 81. Alex Hull took 3-7 and Joel Jackson 3-29.
Campbell & Freebairn V Rivendell Renegades
This was a high scoring affair at Bert Lowrey Oval.
The Rebels won the toss and elected to bat and made an imposing 8-264 ( all out) despite being undermanned.
This was due to a punishing 104 from Brendon Reynolds. He was supported by Blake Uebergang 35 and John North 30. Brendon Power took 3-45 and Noah O'Neill 1-35 to be the best returns for the Renegades.
In reply , the Renegades took it to the last over to be bowled out for 244.
This was on the back of several players with handy contributions . Noah O'Neill made 65, Ryan Campbell 48 and Mitch Duddy 42.
Brendan Reynolds took 2-38 and Blake Uebergang 2-36 and Adrian Hall also took two wickets.
This round sees Square & Compass on top on percentages from Campbell & Freebairn. Both on 32 points.
