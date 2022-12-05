The Inverell Times
Young and Regional

New Inverell skate league for kids supported by Ladybug Projects, Tingha Citizens Association and Inverell Apex Club

Mitchell Craig
By Mitchell Craig
December 5 2022 - 5:15pm
A FREE Skate League for the kids will be held over summer at Inverell Skatepark with a major prize worth $600.

