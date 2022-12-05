A FREE Skate League for the kids will be held over summer at Inverell Skatepark with a major prize worth $600.
Event organisers say the idea is for kids to compete in a low-cost event which is inclusive to all skill levels.
Professional skate event company, Totem Skateboarding, ran workshops paid for by Apex Inverell at the venue earlier this year.
Keen skater and local teacher Rohan Cowley organised the workshops as part of his involvement with the NSW Regional Youth Task Force.
Cowley is keen to capitalise on the popularity of the events and make them a regular on the calendar to give kids a "positive escape."
"I saw a need in my community for engagement with youth between the ages of 12 and 24," he said.
"The workshops went gangbusters and I wanted to organise something where we could keep that momentum going.
"We've already got kids who have kept skating and are now teaching others how to do it.
"It's all about keeping them out of trouble and giving them something they can put their energy into."
Prizes will be won at all three events with the dates December 10, January 14 and February 11 between 10am and 2pm.
The idea is to compete at all three skate events over the summer months with the major prize of a wedge ramp at the end.
Ladybug Projects submitted a grant on behalf of the Tingha Citizens Association and Inverell Apex Club to help fund the event.
It will help cover costs for a free bus service with pick up points at Gilgai and Tingha.
Organisers are also calling on the community to help donate skateboards.
"We'd love to make sure that no one misses out," Ladybug Projects support coordinator Christy Galbraith said.
"We'll get those boards delivered to Dan Bikes (In Inverell), so they can go through a safety check and make sure they're right to use.
The first event is this Saturday and is supported by the NSW Government.
Kids must be 12 years and older for a spot on the bus with bookings to be made via text on 0421 361 283.
It will run at all three events with a free barbeque lunch and drink will be provided by the Inverell Apex Club.
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
