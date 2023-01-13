The Inverell Times
Home/News/Local News
Our Future

State government injects $1.1 million under Stronger Country Communities Fund to help raise funds for new Inverell Aquatic Centre

Mitchell Craig
By Mitchell Craig
Updated January 13 2023 - 3:41pm, first published 3:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A CASH injection of $1.1 million will provide a boost for the new multi-million-dollar aquatic centre at Inverell.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitchell Craig

Mitchell Craig

News and sport reporter

Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Inverell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.