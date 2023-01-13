A CASH injection of $1.1 million will provide a boost for the new multi-million-dollar aquatic centre at Inverell.
The end goal is to have enough funding to construct a $25.7 million complex.
Council's Funding Strategy for the redevelopment of the aquatic centre relies on project specific reserve funds, loan borrowings and grant funding.
It developed a detailed plan in consultation with the community to completely rebuild and enhance the facilities.
It hopes to include a new 8-lane FINA compliant 50m indoor/outdoor Olympic pool; a warm water indoor program pool; an indoor children's splash park and play area; and new change rooms, amenities, foyer and kiosk.
"This redevelopment will see Inverell Aquatic Centre crowned the premier competitive swimming facility in country NSW," Mr Marshall said.
"It will also provide fun and recreation for future generations of locals and visitors, whatever their age and swimming ability.
"Meticulous planning has gone into getting this project over the line, with council driven to renew the existing 60-year-old pool facilities so they meet the requirements of modern-day competition.
"Council plans to include the delivery of a FINA compliant 50 metre competition pool, with the winterisation features of a permanent roof over the shallow end and a large 'door' opening to enable the northern, shallow end 25m segment of the pool to be enclosed during winter months.
"Younger swimmers will also be catered for with warm water indoor program pool, indoor zero depth water play equipment and adjacent toddlers pool.
"This project will ensure Inverell Aquatic Centre can continue delivering a high-quality training and competition venue for another 50 years."
The funding is in addition to the $5 million state government grant announced last year for the project.
"The state government's partnership is critical for council in delivering this development of a new aquatic centre for the community," mayor Paul Harmon said at the time.
"This is upgrade has the potential to increase the pools usage three-fold to 116,434 patrons a year, injecting thousands of dollars into the local visitor economy annually through competitions and events."
The council had secured $11 million for the project midway through last year.
Further information on the Inverell Aquatic Centre redevelopment can be found at www.inverell.nsw.gov.au/community/inverell-aquatic-centre-redevelopment/
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
