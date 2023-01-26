The Inverell Times
Home/News/Local News
Our People

All the Australia Day award winners from Inverell, Bingara and Warialda

Mitchell Craig
By Mitchell Craig
Updated January 26 2023 - 4:02pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Allan East was named Citizen of the Year at Inverell's Australia Day breakfast and Max McFarlane was named Young Citizen of the Year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitchell Craig

Mitchell Craig

News and sport reporter

Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Inverell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.