Allan East was named Citizen of the Year at Inverell's Australia Day breakfast and Max McFarlane was named Young Citizen of the Year.
The awards were presented in Victoria Park, where Macintyre Lions Club held its annual Australia Day breakfast barbecue.
Mr East has been a stalwart of local events, providing support with sound equipment, while Max was captain of Inverell High School last year.
STATE Emergency Service volunteer Geoff Leech was named Citizen of the Year at the Bingara Australia Day awards.
Leech celebrated 10 years of dedicated service to the community through the SES in October last year.
Australia Day honours for the Northern Tablelands:
Over those years, Geoff has assisted many communities across the state during floods and storms and has always been the first to put his hand up to take his rescue boat and help people.
He is also a handyman around town and well known for giving up his time for the community.
MP Adam Marshall paid tribute to Leech for his service to the community in parliament late last year.
"I recognise Bingara SES Unit member Geoff Leech for his commitment to voluntary service and the local community," Mr Marshall said.
"Geoff was recently awarded his SES Long Service Certificate and his Long Service Medal, both well earned for bringing his skills that would be invaluable in both local and out-of-area rescues and clean-ups.
"Having earned a Level Two Floodwater Certificate Geoff has been called to assist in floodwaters and train others while his adept use of the chainsaw makes for quick clearance of debris.
"There would be many unnamed people whose lives have been saved.
"I commend Geoff for his dedication and commitment to serving the people of NSW in their times of need and often desperation.
Other award winners from Bingara were:
Elsewhere, Warialda held its awards at the showground with 2019 NSW Volunteer of the Year recipient Bob Fitzgerald as its special guest speaker.
Award winners were:
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
