Alexander wins Gold Mug and other golf news

Corey Alexander became the 2023 Gold Mug winner when he finished with nett 66 on Saturday.
His score was the best of the 12 monthly Mug winners in Saturday's play-off.
The December Inverell Outdoor and Off-Road Monthly Mug was also played on Saturday.
Matt Mikaere was the winner when he finished with a hard-to-beat nett 63.
Grade winners were A grade - Dave Hawker, 64, B Grade - Corey Alexander, 66, and C Grade - Ross Tutt, 69. Other to perform well were Steve Kent, 68, Herb Cox, 69, and with nett 70 were Bob Cook, Ben Davis, Paul Amos, Dave Ryan and Corey Borthwick.
In other men's golf, Trevor Kiernan finished the last round of the vets monthly mug with 40 points.
This score gave him the monthly mug and the 2023 Division 1 Vets Championship in a countback with Rowan Butler. John Tom was the clear winner of the 2023 Division 2 championship.
The ladies held their annual presentation on Wednesday where this year's winners were recognised. Helen Edwards was the brightest star for the year picking up awards for Club Champion, Club Champion - nett, Monthly Medal Playoff Winner, Best Nett Score, Golf NSW Medal Winner Division 1, NSW Women's Veterans Division 1 Winner, Country Championships Nett Division 1 Winner. Sandy Cook also featured.
Sandy and Helen Lockwood were 27 Hole Foursomes Champs.
Sandy was Match Play Champion with Lou Cathie and also recorded the Best Gross Score of 83. She was NSW Vets Country Championship Gross Division 1 winner.
