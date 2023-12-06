Cricket returns to the field after washouts

After two weeks of washouts, Inverell's senior cricket competition finally got back on the field.
Wrap ups from December 2's round eight matches:
Compass won the toss and elected to bat on the McCosker 2 surface.
They got away to a sound start as they welcomed back Liam Spalding from injury.
Some quick wickets left Compass in trouble at 4-47 Alex Smith joined Alex Hull at the crease.
These two added a sparkling 89 before Smith was out for a well compiled 36.
Hull followed soon after for a valuable 61.
In the chase for some late runs Delungra was able to knock over the tail and leave Compass all out 154.
The wickets were shared as Cam Stewart 2-16, Jake Baker 2-24 and Ingram Williams 2-38 helped stem the runs.
Delungra got away to a very enterprising start as Tyson Will continued his good form with a hard hitting 35.
Jeremy Pilcher made a useful contribution of 26.
The key to the Compass victory was the bowling of Alex Smith who was able to dismiss John Krauss and Dillan Gardner in the same over leaving Delungra 5-72.
The Compass attack was able to take regular wickets to see Delungra dismissed 310 runs short on 124.
Alex Smith 3-22, Jake Riley 2-28 and Jarrod White 2-25 were the best with the ball for Compass.
RSM Renegades batted first at Varley Oval and got away to an extremely strong start racking up over 90 in the first session.
This was on the back of Harry King 45 and Jack Bennett 35.
Mitch Duddy added a useful 19.
Lachlan Savage bowled a great spell to limit the scoring at the back end as he captured four wickets for 30 runs and Chris Wilson bowled tidily with 3-21.
Renegades made 178 from 38 overs.
This was going to be a very competitive score on a slow outfield at Varley Oval.
In reply the Rebels got away to a useful start of 103 on the bats of Dave Mudaliar (19) who played the anchor and Blake Uebergang who was in an attacking frame of mind.
He went on to make 98 and his wicket was the inspiration the Renegades required to secure the tightest of victories by a mere nine runs as they rolled the Rebels for 169.
Ryan Campbell took 2-46 and Harry King 2-28 to be the best for the Gades.
Some excellent fielding yielded four runouts for the Renegades and that proved pivotal for their first win of the season.
Round nine will see Renegades play Delungra and Staggy Creek face the Rebels.
