Students encouraged to submit creative entries for annual competition

The 15th annual Thoughts 'n' Dreams Myall Creek Memorial Student Art, Writing and Song Competition is back in 2024, with schools and students around the region invited to participate.
For all ages (Years K to 12), the competition encourages students to address and express different concepts of Reconciliation, with this years' theme being: '65,000 years of awesomeness. Let's celebrate!'.
Students can enter with either written pieces including short stories, poems and essays; or artwork including painting, drawing, collage, sculpture, digital graphic, dance choreography and song.
Jo Miller from the Friends of Myall Creek Memorial Committee said the competition was started to break generational racism and get kids to think outside of themselves.
"Generational racism in small country towns is just rife, because there can be very little multiculturalism and a lot of kids don't get out of their own towns or areas," she said.
"A lot of the themes and topics that we've used over the years are based on reconciliation, but are also quite generic, so kids can take from it whatever they like."
"One year, we had a little girl and the theme was 'Walk a Myall in my shoes' ... and she wrote a story about a little girl dying of cancer who wanted to be treated the same as everybody else. It's just to get them thinking outside of themselves and think about other people.
"If it can help kids that grow up in a predominantly white area and white culture and don't have a lot of multiculturalism, whatever that looks like, to see things from other people's point of view or do research."
The competition is sponsored by the Friends of Myall Creek National Committee, Sydney Friends of Myall Creek and Armidale Friends of Myall Creek.
What started off around Northwest NSW, has extended to schools and students in Sydney, Queensland and the ACT.
Ms Miller said participation in the competition dropped off during COVID-19, but has seen schools returning and she hopes there will be more in 2024.
"Last year was good, but we want to get the schools back on board," she said. "And with everything that's been happening in that space lately, we wanted something really good and positive for kids to focus on."
The competition can be approached as a class-set group tasks, individual class tasks or individual home projects.
Ms Miller said she has seen amazing pieces of art submitted, brilliant dances that have helped people get accepted to selective schools and wonderful covering letters about the lengths some schools have gone.
"Some kids just do it on their own ... but we found ... the most meaningful entries are the ones where different schools have taken them on as part of their curriculum," Ms Miller said.
"There was one little school a couple of years ago (in Woolomin) ... and they actually brought in elders, to teach the kids to play the didgeridoo, to write things and really put a lot of indepth work into it.
"It was amazing the amount of effort that they put into it, and what the teacher said the children had taken away from it."
Ms Miller added that the committee are often humbled by many of the entries.
"The amount of effort that the schools and the teachers give ... really getting behind it. The fact that it is broadening people's horizons," she said. "We're very lucky to have have so many people behind it.
Along with the competition, schools have been invited to the annual Myall Creek Memorial Service for those who died in the Myall Creek massacre of 1838.
Set to be held on Sunday, June 9 (June long weekend), the event will include many activities, commemorations, performances and programs. It will also be the day prizes for the Thoughts 'n' Dreams Competition are presented.
"Some of the schools that come to the Myall Creek celebration ... they learn a lot more once they get to the memorial," said Ms Miller.
Accommodation and tours for the memorial service can be organised. Contact George Huitker at the Australian Centre for Service Learning at director@servicelearning.com.au for more information.
And for more information about the Thoughts 'n' Dreams Myall Creek Memorial Student Art, Writing and Song competition contact Jo Miller from the Friends of Myall Creek Memorial on 0414 418 600 or email jo@hopwoodmiller.com. Entries close Friday, May 17.
