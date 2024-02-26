Rain disrupts penultimate round

Weather again hindered the season with teams unable to even get on at the weekend.
Rain was predicted for mid-afternoon but it arrived early.
A heavy down pour and subsequent showers cost teams the opportunity to improve their position on the table.
Delungra, the defending premiers, were seeking a chance to push up to the top two and Campbell & Freebairn hoping to secure the minor premiership but the rain ended that hope.
Next weekend sees the final round of the competition.
Campbell & FreeBairn have played their allocated matches and can accrue no more points. Staggy Creek take on Delungra and can finish no worse that second but would like to achieve another premiership for their club, Delungra would like to enter semis on a three game winning streak.
Staggy is sitting on 53 points so a win achieves first place. In the other match it is a semi-final play off.
The winner of the RSM Renegades (34 points) and Square & Compass (35 points) match will advance to the semi final and loser is finished for the season.
An interesting final round awaits.
The weather forecast for this week is much better at this stage.
