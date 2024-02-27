Strong performances by golfers on the road

Inverell female and male golfers travelled to other towns during the last week to compete in veteran and open competitions.
Four played in the Guyra's women's 4BBB on Wednesday with Helen Lockwood and Lynne Lamrock coming home 4th with 41 points.
Another four travelled to Tamworth for two days of veterans golf starting Thursday.
The highlight for the travellers came when Sandy Cook and Tina Myler paired up for the 4BBB to finish a very impressive third place in a field of 65 pairs.
Sandy followed that up with a great round in the single stableford on Friday finishing with 35 points and fourth place.
A group of nine men travelled to Glen Inness for their Vets Open Day on Thursday.
While there weren't any winning performances on the day, Larry Finney and Dave Ryan, 33 points, and Steve Kent, 32, scored well.
On the local seen, Simon Smith continued his good form to take out Tuesday's vets golf with 38 points.
He had a very rewarding day, going home with first prize for the day, two nearest the pins and the monthly mug after finishing with a three-round total of 107.
Peter Lane was second on the day with 36 points and Bruce Garrett third with 35.
It was good to see Bronwyn Thorley back in the winner's circle.
She was the winner of Wednesday's ladies stableford with 36 points.
There was a three-way countback for second spot with Leigh Hobbs, Jan Frater and Wendy Alexander finishing in that order, each with 34 points.
Following a coaching lesson on Tuesday Tom Kennedy took out Thursday's 12-hole comp with 31 points.
Darrell Campbell was next with 27 followed by Ken Austin.
The 20mm of rain that fell in a downpour over the course on Saturday meant that many players did not get to finish their rounds.
For the men, young James Davis was the best in a countback with Tony Baldwin. Each returned scores of 39 stableford points.
Ben Davis was next with 37 followed by Jon Alliston and Rowan Butler with 36.
Wendy Alexander was out before the rain and came home with a very good 37 points to win the ladies stableford.
Helen Lockwood finished with 34 points to take second spot.
33 players turned up for Sunday's medley stableford.
Best for the day were Ben Partridge and Tristan Irwin with 36 points each. Ben also picked up an eagle on the very difficult par 4 14th.
He played a seven iron from 150m out. The ball bounced once and disappeared into the hole.
