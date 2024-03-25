Men's golf champion crowned

The Inverell Golf Club's Men's Championships were finalised at the weekend.
Harry Edmonds played very solid consistent golf over the three weekends to become the 2024 Inverell Golf Club Champion. Harry's 75 off the stick on Saturday followed his earlier rounds of 71, 74 and 74 to give him a gross score of 276, 2 shots clear of second-placed Ben Davis.
Ben was always in the hunt for the win, closing the gap to one shot but he couldn't quite keep the momentum needed to match Harry. Ben was the A Grade nett champion two shots clear of Harry.
Mick Tanner had a solid lead of seven shots in A-Reserve going into the last round.
He played under his handicap in all four rounds and increased his lead on the last day to take out this division, nine shots clear of Ian Jeffery.
Rusty Brien had a brilliant nett 63 on Saturday to finish the nett winner in A-Reserve.
Dave Martell, playing off a handicap of 13, came home with a wet sail, finishing his last two rounds with 77 and 74 off the stick.
That was nine under his championship handicap in the final round giving him an 11 shot win in B Grade.
Jono Alliston played close to or under his handicap in all four rounds to become the B Grade nett champion.
Tom Skipper held onto his lead in C Grade to win that division, which was played as a gross stableford, two points ahead of Harry Moffitt. Harry was the nett winner.
Don McRae was the winner of D Grade.
In Saturday's stroke competition for the men Dave Martell's nett 63 was the best score in.
James Davis and Rusty Brien also had great rounds to finish with nett 64s.
Others to play under their handicap were Jai Tasker, 65, Corey Alexander, 66, Michael Folland, 67, Mick Fox, 68 and Rod Jones, Jayden Budda-Deen, Graham Moore and Ben Davis, 69.
Sue Urquhart was the best of the ladies in their stableford on Saturday. She finished with 36 points, two ahead of Lou Cathie.
