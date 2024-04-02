A three-peat could prove difficult for new-look Tingha Tigers

Winning a premiership is hard.
Going back-to-back is even harder.
But a three-peat will be more difficult for the Tingha Tigers women with the side "re-building" this year.
Seven players remain in the squad of "15 or 16" returning coach Ivan Lackay said.
"Two or three have left town or just not playing," he said.
"Only one girl came up from Inverell Minor League to play.
"I don't think we will be as strong as we were last year.
"It is like a re-building year."
But the positive is they have a core of players from last year as well as a few familiar faces returning who have previously played for Tingha.
Brittnee Jerrard is back from a stint at Kootingal-Moonbi while previous player Tahlia Roberts is "having a bit of a run."
There's also a couple of players who have moved to the area and "a really good little talent" in Kelsea Pagden stepping up to seniors.
Nonetheless, the squad has been on the training paddock working out their new combinations.
Lackay said they learned a lot from their campaign at the NSW Country Championships in October and will be implementing some of those tactics this year.
"We have been training hard," he said.
"Trying to incorporate a couple of minor tweaks that we don't do in our comp here.
"It is new for everyone."
As for the three-peat, Lackay isn't thinking that far ahead.
"The girls are not even thinking about that, all we are thinking about is the first game," he said.
"We just have to take every week as it as comes.
"You can't win a grand final at the start of the season.
"I will be happy if we win 80 per cent of our first lot of games and 60 per cent of our second, especially with a new team."
At this stage, Tingha are slated to play against Warialda in the opening round this Saturday but Group 19 is finalising the draw.
