Class of '75 reflect on golden opportunity provided by Inverell High

FRIENDSHIPS were renewed and old yarns told when the 1970 to 1975 cohort of Inverell High School students held their 50-year reunion over the Easter weekend.
Forty five former students plus their partners turned out for a nostalgic tour of the school on March 30, then later for dinner at the RSM Club.
A committee consisting of Mick McCluskey, Gary Sharpe, Kerry Hall, Robyn Austin, Fiona Brown, Deb McCulloch and Julie McRae spent the past year tracking down their old schoolmates and organising the reunion.
"It was a relaxed evening with few formalities," Ms McRae said.
"There was acknowledgement of students who have passed away then an open microphone roaming the room to learn about the lives of everyone.
"The was much laughter and banter as the old stories came to light and many good friendships renewed."
There were about 1200 students at Inverell High in the early to mid 1970s, before the construction of Macintyre High.
Ms McRae said there had been 376 students in her form alone.
"At that stage there were additional demountable buildings along the oval as well as across Brae Street in conjunction with the permanent buildings dating back to 1936," Ms McRae said.
On Easter Sunday, the group decamped to Lake Inverell for a barbecue breakfast and more laughter and chatting.
While 11 former students remained in Inverell, many others had moved away to various parts of the country.
They had gone on to achieve success in their chosen careers, from working in the natural resources industry, education and law.
"We were all proud that Inverell High gave us such an education that we were able to spread our wings and do good things," Ms McRae said.
"A lot of country schools get a bad wrap in not affording opportunities the way city schools have, but a lot of former students here have shown country schools provide just as good an education and opportunity."
The last time many of the group had reconnected was at a school reunion in 2000.
