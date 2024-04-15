Golf newcomer takes out monthly mug

The postponed Inverell Outdoor and Off-Road Monthly Mug was played on Saturday with a field of 61 players.
Jono Alliston took the Mug in a countback with Luke Woodhouse after both players finished with nett 65.
Jono started playing golf less than 12 months ago and his handicap has been on a steady downward movement which looks set to continue.
Grade winners in the Monthly Mug were A Grade - Ted Edmonds,66, B Grade - Andrew Iskov, 69, and C Grade - Luke Woodhouse, 65.
Others to perform well were Mick Fox, nett 66, Tim Moses and Ian Jeffery, 68, Steve Kent, Tony Schutz and Dave Martel, 69.
Lynne Lamrock, 37 points, was the winner of the ladies stableford on Saturday. She won in a countback with Lou Cathie. Leigh Hobbs was only one point behind on 36.
Mark Lane and Al Bujack each finished with 36 points in Tuesday's vets comp.
Mark was the winner in a countback. Jim Shadlow was third with 34 and he was followed by Dave Ryan and Steve Kent with 33 and Rob Walters and Peter Lane with 32.
The ladies played a Monthly Medal stroke event on Wednesday.
Sandy Cook was best in when she finished with very solid nett 72. Casey Trevithick was next in a countback with Julie Clark, both players finishing with nett 74.
Rod Loy was the winner of Thursday's 12-hole comp with 28 points.
He was followed by Max Uebergang with 27 and Dave Martell with 26.
Julie McRae was back in the winners list after Friday's ladies stableford. She finished with 30 points, 1 ahead of Bronwyn Thorley.
There was another good turnout for Sunday's medley stableford with 43 players teeing off. Greg Bushell picked up the win for the day when he finished with 40 points. Steve Glover was next with 37 and he was followed by Jeremy Budda Deen, Jason Pomfrett, Shane Fletcher, Sandy Cook and John Green, each with 35 points.
There is lots happening at the club over the next month. The Inverell Rotary Club's Annual Charity Day this coming Sunday, a three person ambrose.
The New England Vets Week of Golf starts with a registration and BBQ afternoon April 28 followed by play on the Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.
The Ladies Championships start Wednesday, May 1 and continue May 8 and 15.
