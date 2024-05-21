Schofield scores a four-point win in men's stableford

Peter Schofield showed good form on Saturday to take out the men's stableford with 40 points.
Playing off a handicap of 18 Peter finished with seven pars and 84 off the stick.
Steve Glover, Clayton Pollock, Paul Amos and Steve Kent, finished in that order in a four-way countback to decide second spot.
Each recorded 36 points.
Finishing with 35 points were Graham Moore, Harry Edmonds and Bob Cook.
A good field of ladies hit the course for Friday's golf.
No doubt they were enjoying a relaxing stableford after three weeks of championship stroke competitions.
The very pleasant weather was also a plus. Di Shadlow was best in for the day with 34 points.
Sandra Williams, 33, and Bronwyn Thorley, 32, were next.
Wendy Alexander was best of a small field of ladies on Saturday. She finished the 39 points.
A very good field of 41 players hit off in Sunday's Medley Stableford.
Gary Sharpe, a relative newcomer, was the winner with 38 points off a handicap of 12.
Gary has been gradually working his handicap down and should enjoy the challenge after the loss of another shot. Tristan Irwin and Clayton Pollock were next best with 36 points.
Mary Schofield and Jono Alliston finished with 35 points and they were followed by 6 players with 34.
Tristan Irwin recorded an eagle on the 15th.
Earlier in the week Greg Brabant took out the Tuesday's vets comp with 39 points.
Dick Hudson had a rare glimpse of form to finish with 36 points and second prize while Jim Shadlow continued his consistent performances with 34 points and third spot.
Ball winners were Mal Dickson, John Tom and Allan Bujack.
Martin Crouch won Thursday's 12-hole comp with 28 points and was followed by Kevin Campbell, 27, and Dave Ryan, 26.
The big winner for the week was Nick Glover.
Nick won the Vineyard Tiles and Appliances Members Draw which had jackpotted to $1900.
A member is drawn out each Sunday and must have played the medley comp on the day to win.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.