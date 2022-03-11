news, local-news,

Police are continuing to treat a house fire in Elsmore as suspicious, as tip-offs from the community help continue their investigations. New England Crime Manager Detective Inspector Kingsley Chapman told the Times that there had been information given to the police by the community. About 2.30am on Thursday February 24, emergency services were called to the home on Elsmore Road, Elsmore, about 17km south of Inverell, following reports of a fire. NSW Fire and Rescue arrived a short time later and extinguished the inferno, however the home was unable to be saved. "The occupants were not home at the time, they were outside the area," Detective Inspector Chapman said. "They are assisting us with our inquiries and investigations - and we've also have had some information come in through from the community." As their inquires continue, they are waiting for the results on specific forensic evidence before taking the case further. "The crime scene has been examined, and at the moment we are waiting for some more forensic results," he continued. "While we haven't made arrests at this time, the case is still being investigated by Inverell detectives, and we appreciate any information." Anyone who has any information about the incident, anyone who was in the area at the time, or noted suspicious activity, is asked to contact Inverell Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

