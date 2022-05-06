The Inverell Times
Grafton to Inverell Cycle Classic

Updated May 6 2022 - 1:37am, first published 1:27am
'You can never predict what is going to happen': Set for Grafton to Inverell race

It is another great weekend of cycling with the 61st edition of the CWP Renewables Grafton to Inverell on Saturday.

