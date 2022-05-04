13 people charged with traffic, property offences

Thirteen people have been charged this week following investigations into a number of traffic and property-related offences in Inverell and Moree.
Strike Force Jackal was established this week, to investigate property offences including, the theft of vehicles during break-ins from homes.
Advertisement
Following inquiries, officers arrested and charged eight youths and three adults this week in relation to stolen motor vehicles, pursuits in Moree and Inverell, and will appear before the courts.
READ MORE:
New England Police District, Crime Manager Detective Inspector Kingsley Chapman, said these arrests are the result of the outstanding work by local officers, working to protect the community and hold those responsible to account.
"I acknowledge the assistance the community has provided with supplying information that has led to these arrests," Det Insp Chapman said.
"To prevent and reduce the risk of becoming a victim of a break-in or stealing, I urge you to always secure your property when leaving your home or vehicle."
Investigations will continue under Strike Force Jackal.
The strike force consists of officers from the Proactive Crime Team, Detectives, Crime Prevention Unit within New England Police District, Western Region Enforcement Squad, Traffic and Highway Command, Youth Command and Dog Unit.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.