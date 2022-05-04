The Inverell Times
Home/News/Local News

Hunter New England Health responds to Adam Marshall's criticisms of Inverell hospital

Updated May 4 2022 - 3:01am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PATIENT CARE: The health service has assured the community they can continue to receive appropriate medical care at Inverell hospital. Photo: File

Hunter New England Health has assured the community they can continue to receive appropriate medical care at Inverell hospital.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Inverell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.