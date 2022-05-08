The Inverell Times
Home/News/Local News
Opinion

Inverell health system is badly bent and beyond repair

By Letter to the Editor
Updated May 8 2022 - 8:30am, first published 8:29am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local health system is badly bent and beyond repair

I refer to articles on page 2 of the Inverell Times dated 5th May 2022, (MP demands answers and health service responds to criticism).

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Inverell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.