New England police have made a further five arrests during strike force operations cracking down on property and traffic-related crime in the region, bringing the arrest total to 19.
Three adults have already faced the local courts in Moree and Inverell for their charges, with two out of three denied bail.
Strike Force Jackal began operations at the beginning of May, set up to tackle increasing property offences including the stealing of vehicles during break-ins from homes throughout the district.
As of Tuesday, police have arrested a total of 19 people, and have laid 69 charges.
New England Police District, Crime Manager Detective Inspector Kingsley Chapman, said these charges run the gamut from break and enters to domestic violence charges.
"Strike Force Jackal continues and we anticipate further arrests across the New England Police District," he stated.
There have been 11 charges for breaking and entering, four charges for stealing motor vehicles, 18 for taking and drive/carried in conveyance, three for police pursuit and two for throwing a projectile from a vehicle.
The remaining 31 offences include domestic violence, assault, traffic, malicious damage, weapon and breach of bail related offences.
Three adults have already come before court. An 18-year-old will remain behind bars, next appearing in Moree Local Court on June 20.
A 22-year-old, will also remain locked up, with his case next scheduled in the same court for June 6.
Another man, 23, was granted conditional bail at Inverell Local Court and will appear again on May 19.
Covering court, crime, council, community news, and everything in between for the New England North West
