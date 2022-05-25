Warm tones kept the cold at bay as singers took to the Inverell Town Hall stage on Tuesday night for the Eisteddfod's final competitive performances for 2022.
Music, speech and drama sections were adjudicated by Anne Whale, who commended the participants and the Eisteddfod committee for a wonderful year.
"And that's the end of the eisteddfod!" she proclaimed to the audience and competitors after the final winner had been announced.
"I want to say thank you to all the competitors and to all those here for encouraging them.
"I'm actually sad that it's over, because I enjoy my work so much."
Those who missed out on attending or wish to relive the spectacular talent on show throughout both the dance and music Eisteddfod sections have the chance to attend the performers concert held on Tuesday May 31.
The committee acknowledged the generous support from the Sapphire Wind Farm, who sponsored scholarships for 2022, and other community businesses, clubs, organisations and individuals who provided sponsorships and donations of perpetual trophies.
Covering court, crime, council, community news, and everything in between for the New England North West
